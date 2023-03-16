Residents of Epe have showered praises on the lawmaker representing them at the National Assembly for the construction of a bridge expected to encourage mobility as well as save the community from an imminent danger owing to the deplorable state of the old one.

For a long time, residents of Epe and it’s environs have had to endure pains of having to travel this route owing to its deplorable state, especially the agelong bridge which is now impassable.

Some of the residents say it is more pathetic whenever it rains, as vehicles had to fight their way through the flooded paths in a bumpy and stressful ride. Connecting other communities is also a challenge.

Advertisement

But this is about to change with the construction of an 806 metre bridge facilitated by a member of the house of representatives in the community.

The federal lawmaker, Wale Raji was joined by excited community leaders and youths as they flagged off the take off, of the project.

Residents could not hold back their joy as they recount their ordeal in the area in past years.

Advertisement

The Epe-Ketu Itoikin bridge is expected to be constructed in 12 months bringing to an end the harrowing experience motorists and residents have had to live with for a long time.

NIGERIA AGENDA 2050: FG TARGETS 165M NEW JOBS, REDUCTION IN POVERTY.

Advertisement

The federal executive council has approved agenda 2050, a developmental plan that will create 165 million new jobs and reduce the number of people living in poverty to 2.1 million in 2050 from the 83 million people estimated in 2020.

This approval comes more that two years after president muhammadu buhari inaugurated the national steering Committee for the preparation of the medium term national development plan 2021 to 2025 and Nigeria agenda 2050.

The first task for Mr. President at this week’s federal executive council meeting was to swear in 7 reappointed board members of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission.

Advertisement

After signing the dotted lines on the presidential register, President Buhari congratulated them and wished them well.

The second assignment was presiding over deliberations and considerations of memos presented by ministers, heads of parastatals, and agencies.

The Federal Executive council approved the Nigeria Agenda 2050, a plan that seeks to increase real GDP growth by 7 percent and reduce the number of people living in poverty.

Minister of state for finance, budget, and national planning says this will take Nigeria to an upper middle-income country by 2050.

Advertisement

The Minister of Power disclosed that the council approved memos of the transition company of Nigeria for the variation of the contract to install substations in Nnewi and Onitsha.

Another contract was awarded for the construction of the Benin-Asaba road to link the second Niger Bridge, It seems the Buhari administration is determined to complete the construction of the second Niger Bridge before they exit.

It was also disclosed that 2.8 billion naira was approved for the national population census to purchase software that will enhance the conduct of the proposed headcount.

The Ministry of Petroleum and water resources also got approvals for the renewal of consultancy services and the award of contracts respectively.

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Daura, his hometown where he will participate in Saturday’s governorship election, before returning again to Abuja to continue with the business of governance.