NNPC limited says it welcomes the decision by the Federal govt to remove subsidy on PMS.

The group chief executive officer of NNPC Limited says that the removal of subsidy which has been a burden on NNPC’s cash flow will free up funds to enable optimal operations in the company.

Reacting to scarcity already being experienced , he assured Nigerians of sufficient supply of the product.

Advertisement

He noted that the NNPC is also monitoring all its distribution networks to ensure compliance