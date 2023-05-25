About 21,721, 798 kilogrammes of various illicit drugs seized between 2008 -2023 in Enugu international airport have been destroyed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Chairman of the Agency Maj. Gen. Buba Marwa retired, representatives of NDLEA Director of Investigation and prosecution Samuels Gadzama conducted the burning of the exhibit.

A 2021 report released by the united nations office on drugs and crime says in the last 24 years cannabis potency had increased by as much as four times.

Nigeria drug use Survey in the year under review stands at 14.3 million with close to 3 million persons suffering from a drug use disorder.

To ensure the elimination of the use of illicit drugs in Nigeria, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has destroyed some exhibits seized in Enugu.

Advertisement

NDLEA being the lead agency in the fight against illicit drug abuse, does not only arrest drug offenders, it also engage in aggressive drug sensitization and awareness advocacy.

The state commandant says the command will not relent in its quest rid Nigerian of illicit substances.

The Enugu state government, commended the drug agency for being the lifeline of defense in tackling drug menace in the state.

The state commandant commended the Federal, states, local governments and international agency for the support in kicking illicit drugs out of Nigeria.