Lagos state government says the constant flooding being experienced on the island will cease by July.

Permanent secretary office of drainage and Environmental Services Lekan Sodeinde said this during an inspection of an ongoing construction aimed at channeling water from the Canal at an upscale neighborhood into the Lagoon.

Last year viral videos emerged on social media showing how floods ravaged some major markets in Lagos Islands.

Residents and traders at Owolere, Odogiwa, Iduganran and jankara have had to contend with sweeping through these polluted Waters every rainy season.

Advertisement

This period is no different as the rainy season has further made the situation unbearable.

Following this concern, the Lagos Ministry of environment revealed that the state is working tirelessly to resolve the lingering issue.

The state just acquired high-powered pumping machines designed to evacuate water from the water logged areas which causes the

constant flooding into markets whenever the rains begin.

With projections that coastal cities like Lagos could Disappear by the mid-century due to rise and sea levels, the state government

revealed it is doing all it can to ensure it adapts to the new climate reality.

while works are still ongoing residents, were asked to desist from dumping refuse into drains and canals and take ownership of the environment.