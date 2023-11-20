As part of an ongoing commitment to curbing flooding, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment has conducted inspections across drainage outlets, demolishing illegal structures along water channels.

Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab urges residents to comply with the environmental laws, stressing the importance of avoiding construction on drainage paths.

The inspection began at Obalende, with officials making a stop at Dodan Barracks to assess the progress in clearing the drainage paths.

They continued to Ikoyi, removing fences obstructing drainage paths and marking areas for demolition.

Then the team moved to Oke Afa, where structures were demolished for violating the rules. Although the community took the govt to court, it was struck out, enabling authorities to enforce regulations.

And then to Magodo, where it was observed that some buildings were erected on wetlands. This the commissioner says won’t be taken lightly.

As the government works for a flood-free city, collaboration between the people and government is crucial to safeguard the environment.

