Hundreds of we’ll wishes were also at the I’m at Musa Yar’ dua international Airport in Katsina to welcome home the immediate past president of Nigeria Muhammad Buhari.

The presidents plane landed at around 1pm in Katsina together with his wife and children en route to Daura.

The former president was received by the newly sworn in Governor of the state Dikko Radda his Deputy and many senior indigenes of the state.

After exchange of pleasantries the former president boarded an helicopter to Daura we’re. another grand welcoming set to welcome him home after 8 years eight of the presidency.