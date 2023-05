A pro-democracy group under the umbrella of ‘The Natives’ has kicked against the activities of opposing parties who are contesting results of the 2023 presidential election at the tribunal.



The group was seen carrying banners and placards In a solidarity walk in Abuja as they headed to the Appeal Court where the sessions are being held with inscriptions supporting the rule of law, and speaking against the intimidation of the judiciary.

Led by Smart Edwards,its leader, the group warned politicians to stop inciting Nigerians against the democratic process.

WHY WE SUPPORTED TINUBU – GOVERNOR MASARI

Advertisement

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has revealed why himself and other Northern Governors supported the presidential ambition of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The governor made the revelation on Thursday in Daura during a farewell visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar.

According to him, the northern governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) supported Tinubu in order to respect the zoning formula of the party.

He added: ”God had saved us from shame during the last general elections in the country where our party, the All Progressives Congress APC recorded huge successes.

“Any one in this country with foresight, should thank God again because had it been our party did not win the election, people may think that the Federal Government failed Nigerians.

“Whatever someone planned in this country, God has helped President Muhammad Buhari to defend his integrity, because if we had failed in the election, he would be the first to be blamed.

Advertisement

“Those with foresight have seen that, especially we the governors from the north under the APC. We have seen attempts to tarnish the image of Buhari.

“Everybody knows that all the political parties believe in zoning, but some people in our party wanted to keep that aside, but we rejected their attempt.”

According to Masari, the lack of respect for the zoning arrangement by some of the opposition parties had brought them into the current crises rocking them.

“So, if we had done such, only God would know the situation in the country at the moment. Therefore, we had to stick to our promises.

“That’s why the northerners then succeeded and earned respect for our people, because once we said yes, it’s always yes,” he added.