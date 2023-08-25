The Coalition of Support Groups (CSG), has called on the judiciary to uphold justice and rule of law in the ongoing electoral tribunals across the country.

The National Coordinator and Chairman of the group, Daniel Dumije, made the call at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

The conference is tagged, “The State of the Nation’s Democracy, Constitution and the Independence of the Judiciary.”

Mr Dumije said that the call had become imperative in view of the high number of politicians seeking redress at the court after the February General Elections.

According to him, the people see the judiciary as the last hope and where they can get justice, and as such, should not be disappointed.

He urged legal practitioners to respect the law when addressing the concerns of aggrieved politicians, particularly election matters.

He reminded Nigerians of the need to collectively work hard to uphold the sanctity of the existence of the Nigerian nation.

The National Secretary, CSG, Ms Blessing Elaigwu said that the independence of the judiciary and respect for the rule of law, were crucial in stabilising Nigeria’s democracy.

According to her, the judiciary arm of government is not only responsible for interpretation of the law, but also checks the excesses of the executive arm of government.

“They also serve as the custodian of the constitution and watchdogs of the rights and liberties of her citizens.

“The judiciary also settles disputes between individuals, parties or between organisations,” she said.

Elaigwu said that the popular definition of democracy was government of the people by the people and for the people and not autocracy.

She, therefore, stressed the need to respect the freedom of citizens to hold peaceful and lawful protests to air their minds.

“We will continue to be law abiding, but we are appealing to law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties of upholding the rules as enshrined in the constitution.”

He said law defaulters would not have their way into government positions.