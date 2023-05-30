Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has appointed Professor Chidiebere Onyia as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment was announced in a statement personally signed by the governor and released to the press by his media office.

Until his appointment, Prof. Onyia was the Managing Director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Facility. He also Lead the strategy advisor for the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank Group Power Sector Recovery Programme, and has over the years rendered services to different international organizations and countries, among them the United Nations, Germany, Russia and many more.