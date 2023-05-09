The Federal Operations Unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, Zone A has arraigned three suspected smugglers before a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The suspects; Ismail Shaibu-Kolo, Jimoh Yakubu and Abdullahi Muazu were arraigned on a two separate count charges bothering on forgery and conspiracy to commit wits by forging Customs’ documents, particularly the Service “Exit Note” for the purpose of evading the necessary duties payable to the government.

While arraigning the accused before the court in suit number: FHC/AB/31C/23, the prosecuting counsel and Customs’ Assistant Legal Adviser, Vivian Aigbadon told the court that the accused persons committed the offenses between January and February, 2023 at Owode Idiroko road, Yewa South Local Govt.

The court ordered that the three accused persons be remanded at the Correctional Center within it’s jurisdiction till next week’s Tuesday the 16th May, 2023.