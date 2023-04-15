Voting has commenced in parts of Sokoto’s north/south federal constituency as well as in other parts of the state where the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is conducting the National Assembly supplementary election.

Voters were orderly in most of the polling units visited but for three polling units visited in Sarkin Adar ward of Sokoto South local government where party agents at the polling unit disagreed with the voting arrangements.

However security personnel have been drafted and are making effort to restore order for peaceful conduct of the election.