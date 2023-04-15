Registered voters have lined up at polling unit 14, old police station in Gwandu local government area of Kebbi State.

But their hopes of an early start of voting were dashed when they were informed that the Bimodal voter accreditation system machine deployed to their polling unit is the wrong one.

The presiding officer confirmed to TVC NEWS that an officer from the registration have already retrieved the machine and the BVAS designated for polling unit 014 at the old police station will be redeployed.

Advertisement

There is also rising tension in the area over the presence some persons who are not registered to vote at this particular polling unit, the party agents allege that these persons intend to cause trouble and disrupt the process.

EFCC Operatives prevented from observing Polls in Birnin Kebbi

Operatives of the Economic and financial crimes commission were denied entry into the premises of the women development centre of Gwandu Local Government where registered voters at polling unit 13 rijiyar mai kada converged to cast their ballot

Advertisement

It took the intervention of the military to restrain the man who physically prevented the the EFCC from observing the election at this particular polling unit.

Also, one shot was fired in the air to disperse the crowd that have gathered outside the women development centre in Gwandu.

The security operatives have had their hands full in controlling the surge of people around the voting area.

The result in this polling unit was cancelled in the march 18 governorship election because of over voting and violence.

Gwandu local government was also identified as one of the flashpoints in this supplementary election and the threat alert have been raised with the deployment of more soldiers and policemen to protect the ballot and ensure peace is maintained in the area.

Voting commences in Supplementary Election in Sokoto

Advertisement

Voting has commenced in parts of Sokoto’s north/south federal constituency as well as in other parts of the state where the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is conducting the National Assembly supplementary election.

Voters were orderly in most of the polling units visited but for three polling units visited in Sarkin Adar ward of Sokoto South local government where party agents at the polling unit disagreed with the voting arrangements.

However security personnel have been drafted and are making effort to restore order for peaceful conduct of the election.

Supplementary Election Records Low Turn Out In Zamfara

Advertisement

Voting is in progress in most Polling Units in Gusau, Tsafe, Gummi and Bukkuyum Local Government areas where the supplementary election is taking place

Election in Zamfara Central Senatorial Zone, Gusau/Tsafe and Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituencies were declared Inconclusive by INEC, during the February 25th National Assembly elections due to irregularities in some registration areas and polling units.

Though there’s voter apathy in most of the polling units we visited

Some of the Electorates attribute it to lack of adequate sensitization on the supplementary Elections.

Advertisement

Voting ongoing in Supplementary Election in Oluyole LG, Oyo

Electorate have started casting their ballots in the three local governments where the House of Representatives election was declared inconclusive in Oyo state.

In Ibadan Northeast local government, voting started at exactly 8am as voters arrived the various polling units early to exercise their franchise.

Advertisement

INEC had declared the election held in some local governments inconclusive on the basis that the number of collected Permanent Voter Cards in the units, where elections were held or canceled, exceeded the margin between the two leading candidates.