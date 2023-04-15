Operatives of the Economic and financial crimes commission were denied entry into the premises of the women development centre of Gwandu Local Government where registered voters at polling unit 13 rijiyar mai kada converged to cast their ballot

It took the intervention of the military to restrain the man who physically prevented the the EFCC from observing the election at this particular polling unit.

Also, one shot was fired in the air to disperse the crowd that have gathered outside the women development centre in Gwandu.

The security operatives have had their hands full in controlling the surge of people around the voting area.

The result in this polling unit was cancelled in the march 18 governorship election because of over voting and violence.

Gwandu local government was also identified as one of the flashpoints in this supplementary election and the threat alert have been raised with the deployment of more soldiers and policemen to protect the ballot and ensure peace is maintained in the area.