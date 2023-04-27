The U.S government through the US Agency for International Development, USAID has provided $ 2.1 million and committed an additional $ 400,000 to the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF to scale up the ongoing cholera outbreak response in Malawi.

According to report, the grant would allow UNICEF to carry out interventions in badly damaged regions in Malawi and help prevent cholera transmission in districts devastated by Tropical Cyclone Freddy floods.

UNICEF will work in collaboration with the Ministries of Health and Water and Sanitation to reach at least 300,000 people, including approximately 127,000 children, by providing lifesaving water, sanitation, and hygiene, WASH services in schools and in surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, USAID Acting Mission Director, Anna Toness, said the new funding comes in response to President Lazarus Chakwera’s disaster declaration and the Tithetse Cholera campaign.

“The new US$ 2.5 million builds on USAID’s long-standing support to Malawi.

Dr. Gianfranco Rotigliano, UNICEF Malawi Representative, commended USAID for their timely support in enhancing access to safe water and promoting good hygiene and sanitation practices.

“Malawi has been grappling with a devastating cholera outbreak for over a year, resulting in the tragic loss of more than 1,700 lives.

“With over 14,000 children affected and 230 young lives lost, the outbreak presents a significant threat to the health and survival of children across Malawi.

“While we work with our partners to address their immediate needs, we must prioritize investing in and strengthening access to quality healthcare and clean water and sanitation facilities in vulnerable communities,” Rotigliano said.