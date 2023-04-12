Some Soldiers attached to 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu were reportedly invaded the residence of a retired army officer, Emeka Ugwuoke and evicted his family.

The soldiers allegedly assaulted his wife and children in the process.

It was gathered that the soldiers stormed the residence of the retired officer at 1:15 am on Wednesday.

They claim that the soldiers were said to be acting on orders of the General Officer Commanding, GOC, Nigeria Army, 82 Division, Enugu, Major General, Aminu Chinade, forcefully removed the family’s belongings from the facility.

While narrating his ordeal Colonel Ugwuoke (retd.) disclosed that the property in contention had been monetised to him by ‘Enugu state government’, said he has the necessary document , but the GOC refused to attend to him concerning the acquisition of the property.

Ugwuoke expressed regret that the soldiers on assignment did not only invade his home when he was not around, claimed that they also manhandled and threw his family out at an ungodly hour of the night.

Efforts to get the reaction of the GOC were unsuccessful as the Assistant Army Public Relations officer Major Jonathan Unuakhalu promised to make their position known when it’s ready.