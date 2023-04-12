The National Association of Nigerian Students has condemned the hike in school fees across most tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

They appeal to School authorities to halt the decision as they call on the federal government to increase budgetary allocation to the institutions.

Lack of funding, lack of technological advancement, inadequate teaching materials, lack of capacity building and no human capital development are features of a dwindling education system.

These shortfalls are evident in the Nigerian educational system, with its annual budgetary allocation the lowest in the West African sub-region.

While other countries are taking advantages of modern technology and putting more money in education to meet up with new innovative ideas to make life easier for their people, Nigerian schools are still battling with low funding.

Advertisement

This scenario led to school authorities resorting to self-help by generating funding for their schools through increase in fees with about 100% and above.

Only recently, some students took to the streets to protest the hike in their school fees.

The National body representing students is appealing to the school authorities to halt the increment and to the Federal government to increase budgetary allocation to the sector.

On the proposed removal of subsidy, the students body wants government to put adequate measures in place that will help Nigerians cope before removing subsidy.

They want the government to do all it takes to end oil theft and illegal bunkering in the country.

Advertisement

IJAW YOUTH COUNCIL THREATENS IOC’S OVER LOCAL CONTENT

The Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide has threatened to disrupt the exploration activities of some oil multinational companies in the Eastern and Western regions of operations over the alleged violation of Nigerian content laws, the deprivation of host communities and local contractors in terms of gas logistics contracts, businesses and placements by the companies operating in Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers States.

This was made known to newsmen by The National Spokesman of the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, in a media session in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Nigerian Petroleum Industry has largely been dominated by foreign investors since the discovery of oil in the 1950s.

Despite the introduction of the local content Act of 2010 and the Petroleum Industry Act recently, grievances are still rife as regards the involvement of local contractors from the Niger Delta region.

Advertisement

At a press briefing held by the Ijaw Youths Council in Yenagoa, the body expresses unhappiness over the alleged deprivation of some indigenous contractors by IOCs operating in their communities.

A stern warning is issued to the oil multinationals as they threaten to disrupt oil operations if the alleged violations are not dealt with immediately.

The Federal Government and other relevant agencies have also been asked to address the situation to avoid the breakdown of law and order while vowing to use the legitimate rules of engagement to thrive home their demands.