The All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State has assured party supporters of its preparedness to conduct credible primaries to produce the next candidate for the governorship elections scheduled for November 11 in Bayelsa State.

At the APC State Secretariat in Yenagoa, arrangements are already in top gear as the party prepares for the Governorship primaries scheduled for April 14 across the state.

With supplementary elections in Ogbia and Southern Ijaw Scheduled just a day after, there have been fears in some quarters over the success of the direct primaries adopted by the party.

But the APC state Chairman, Dennis Otiotio, assures the party faithful that the process will be free, fair, and conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

The primaries are already projected to be keenly contested among the 6 aspirants vying to become the party’s flag bearer for the November 11th governorship polls.

Although still months away from the main event, The APC believes the party will reclaim its mandate won at the last governorship polls.

FEMALE HOUSE OF REPS MEMBER JOINS SPEAKERSHIP RACE

A Returning member of the House of Representatives, Miriam Onuoha, has joined the long list of male members-elect eyeing the Speakership seat.

The legislator unveils a seven-point agenda as she formally declared her interest in Abuja.

The list of members-elect throwing their hats in the ring ahead the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives is growing by the day.

In the last two weeks, more males have entered the race.

Makki Yalleman from Jigawa state is one of them.

He is returning to the House for the second time and believes he possesses the requisite qualities of a Speaker.

Makki Yalleman, a civil servant, rose to the position of a deputy director before he quit to join politics.

He is currently out of the country for lesser Hajj but in a telephone chat with TVC News, gives reasons the seat should be micro zoned to him

Zamfara state born lawmaker, Aminu Jaji has also made known his intent to seek his colleagues’ support.

Like Yalleman, he is also not in the country but says his focus shall be inclusive administration.

The latest addition to the long list is Imo State born lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on the Physically challenged.

She says regional balancing in the nation’s leadership equation is central to achieving justice for all

The dwindling number of women in Parliament calls for concern as she calls on the government of the day to declare a State of emergency in that regard

As the only female in the race, Miriam Onuoha, appeals to her male colleagues to step down for her in the interest of gender balancing and peace.

Some of her colleagues express belief in her ability to lead right

Included in her seven point agenda are: promotion of unity and cohesion, periodic capacity building, improved legislative policy action and digitisation of the activities of Rules and Business for effective record management.