Secret documents that provide details of US and NATO plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia were leaked on Twitter and Telegram, the New York Times reported.

The Pentagon said it is assessing the reported security breach.

“We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the department is reviewing the matter,” Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

Documents that were at least five weeks old from March 1 contained charts and details about weapons deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information.

One of the documents described the training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades and said nine of them were being trained by US and NATO forces and needed 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanised vehicles.

Advertisement

“To the trained eye of a Russian war planner, field general or intelligence analyst … the documents no doubt offer many tantalizing clues and insights,” the Times said.