The Adamawa State residents have round up the Eid-El Fitri celebration at Government House in Yola.

Thousands Youths trooped to Government House Yola to celebrate Eid-el fitri and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s victory at the just concluded polls.

While the governor received them in their numbers, he disclosed plan to engage 20,000 youths for meaningful jobs to reduce poverty in the state.

He announced that youths would form 80 per cent of it’s cabinet for their support at the just held governorship poll.

He advised them to pray for the peace of Adamawa and the nation, stressing that his administration will be government of the people.

While some of them commended the governor for it’s administration transformation agenda.

2023: APC expels governorship aspirant, suspends Senator-elect in Taraba

A governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress in the just concluded 2023 election in Taraba State, David Sabo Kente has been expelled by the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The party also suspended the Senator-elect for the South District, David Jimkuta for same offence.

Addressing the press in Jalingo, chairman of the party, Elsudi Ibrahim asked Sabo-Kente to stop parading himself as a member of the party.

He explains that the State Working Committee of the party has recommended expulsion of the Senator-elect to the National Executive Committee.

In reaction the aspirant senator-elect however said the action by party’s state chairman will not see the light of the day.

The duo who spoke through Hon. Shuaibu Attaka the Chairman David Sabo Kente political Organisation accused their chairman of anti-party for losing all elective seats in his Local Government to the opposition party.

They said that the chairman, Elsudi lost his LG, ward and polling unit to another party nothing that suspending and expelling people that won elections in their units, wards and senate seat for the party is laughable, asking who is really supposed to be charged for anti party?

