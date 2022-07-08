Buhari arrives Katsina ahead Sallah celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Katsina for the Ed-el Kabir festivities.

The presidential aircraft arrived at Umar Musa Yar’Adua international airport at around 5:45 pm today and was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and some top government functionaries.

The president also took time to receive the guard of honor from the Nigerian Armed forces at the airport before parting to Daura his home town for the Sallah break.

It has been the tradition of the president to visit home and celebrate the ed-el-kabir with his people since he assumed office.

