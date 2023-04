The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday received in audience, the governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

Others who visited the former Lagos state governor include Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator-elect Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jubrin.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned from Paris on Monday after spending 35 days on vacation.

He will be sworn in as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.