The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has expressed grief over the death of the former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo acting President General, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene in a press statement described the demised former governor as good man.

He said Mbadinuju played his own role in the socioeconomic development of ANAMBRA state.

He consoled his family members, Ihiala Council Area, Anambra state and entire Igbo land over the loss of the Former Governor.