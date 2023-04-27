Governors of all 36 states under the aegis of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday converged in Abuja for its valedictory meeting.

The meeting effectively ends the Governors’ Fayemi/Tambuwal leadership of the Forum.

This is the NGF’s 5th meeting this year, but it is the first physical meeting of the forum as the Four earlier meetings during the year had been virtual.

At the meeting, Chairman of the Governors forum briefed and made a few parting remarks, after which the floor opened for valedictories from members.

Advertisement

There are 17 Governors who are leaving the Forum, having completed their terms of office, while plans have reached an advanced stage for the on-boarding of the new Governors at the upcoming NGF induction for new and returning Governors, which comes up between 14th and 17 May.

Another Chairman of the Governors forum is expected to be elected in due course, from among Governors of the majority party.

The newcomers are ineligible to vie for the Chairmanship of the Forum.

Speaking on behalf of the forum in Jos, the Plateau State capital, the Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Saleh Mandung Zazzaga, said the prayer sessions had become necessary following prob­able unforeseen threats against the success of the ceremony.

Advertisement