The 9th House of Representatives has commenced a valedictory session that will bring its legislative business to a close.

In attendance at the ceremony are former Presiding and principal officers of the House of Representatives as well as former Clerks.

They include former Speakers, Ghali Na’Abba and Patricia Etteh.

Former House Leader, Multilateral Akande-Adeola is also in attendance.

In his remarks, the outgoing Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, commended his colleagues for their tenacity in the last four years.