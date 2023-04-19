Governor Samuel Ortom has set up an investigative panel to look into the illegal disposal of liquid waste into the River Benue by Pure Biotech company Limited

The establishment of this panel is coming following compliant from residents about the pollution of the River Benue with Cassava Waste by this company which is located at Kilometer 10 Gboko Road.

This is a video recording made by a resident of the community hosting Pure Biotech company Limited.

A video showing liquid waste released into the River Benue,

An act believed to affect the quality of water and aquatic life

Advertisement

Residents lament on the possible danger they foresee.

After being bought to his attention, the State Governor, immediately set up a committee to investigate the veracity of the complaints.

Sot: Samuel Ortom – Governor, Benue State.

Governor Ortom further disputes claims that the said company is owned by him, insisting he does not own shares in the company.

Although the company representatives refuse to speak to us, the chairman of the committee reassures the benue people of a restored healthy environment.

Advertisement

The committee members include Commissioner for Industries and corporatives, Commissioner for Agriculture, Director of environment in Benue State.

Two representatives of Benue Hike Tourism and conservation foundation and representative of the national environmental standards and regulations enforcement are also part of the committee

LASTMA rescues 7 passengers after collision with BRT Bus in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today rescued 7 passengers with various degrees of injuries after a painted commercial bus had serious head on collision with another bus belonging to Lagos Bus Service Limited at Ifako inward Ogudu area of the State.

Advertisement

The commercial bus somersaulted twice and the driver died instantly following the seriousness of the collision which was as a result of loss of control due to over speeding.

In a press statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lastma Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed that preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded commercial bus was coming from Lagos Island and heading to Ogudu when the accident occurred.

“Lastma has carried out series of enlightenment campaigns warning motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to stop over speeding and adhere strictly to speed limit signs erected by government across the State”

While other emergency responders including Traffic Police Officers supported Officials of Lastma at the accident scene, on hearing of the death of the commercial driver whose body was lying beside the upturned commercial bus, hoodlums in the area set ablaze the bus belonging to the Lagos State Bus Service Limited.

The General Manager of Lastma Mr. Bolaji Oreagba however warned members of the public particularly street urchins not to take laws into their hands at any accident scene but to allow appropriate authorities to do the needful.

Advertisement

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today rescued 7 passengers with various degrees of injuries after a painted commercial bus had serious head on collision with another bus belonging to Lagos Bus Service Limited at Ifako inward Ogudu area of the State.

The commercial bus somersaulted twice and the driver died instantly following the seriousness of the collision which was as a result of loss of control due to over speeding.

In a press statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lastma Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed that preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded commercial bus was coming from Lagos Island and heading to Ogudu when the accident occurred.

“Lastma has carried out series of enlightenment campaigns warning motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to stop over speeding and adhere strictly to speed limit signs erected by government across the State”

While other emergency responders including Traffic Police Officers supported Officials of Lastma at the accident scene, on hearing of the death of the commercial driver whose body was lying beside the upturned commercial bus, hoodlums in the area set ablaze the bus belonging to the Lagos State Bus Service Limited.

Advertisement

The General Manager of Lastma Mr. Bolaji Oreagba however warned members of the public particularly street urchins not to take laws into their hands at any accident scene but to allow appropriate authorities to do the needful.