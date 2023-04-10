Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commenced the reconstruction and maintenance of failed sections at New Market Roundabout–Agu Abor Interchange road and other critical sections within Enugu metropolis.

This was made public in a statement by the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, informing the general public especially road users that “traffic will be obstructed on New Market Roundabout – Agu Abor Interchange and other critical road sections within the metropolis scheduled for maintenance works.

Engr. Nnaji assured that necessary measures including adequate diversionary signs have been put in place by the Ministry to ensure reasonable unhindered movement for the scheduled six weeks period of the maintenance works.

The Works Commissioner recalled that the state government had earlier issued a statement to commercial bus drivers and traders who operate around the New Market Roundabout to stop all commercial activities in the area to ensure smooth flow of traffic and maintain the required ambience as one of the major gateways to Enugu city, while directing the State Police Command to enforce the order.