A Digital Wellness expert has called for an increase in Digital Wellness awareness and sensitization in Nigeria.

Oluwatosin Olabode, Africa’s first certified digital Wellness Educator made this known to newsmen in an interview said Digital Wellness awareness is impacting negatively the productivity and general well-being of Nigerians.

He explained that the concept of digital wellness is still relatively new in Africa.

The Digital Wellness Lab of the Boston Children’s Hospital in the US defines Digital wellness as “a positive state of mental, physical, and social-emotional health pursued through intentional, authentic, and balanced engagement with technology and interactive media.”

Increasingly, digital wellness is now deemed important because it enables employees to be more engaged and productive, as well as lead healthier lives during and outside of work.

Olabode however said in Nigeria, only very few people are beginning to understand the relationship between technology devices and human behaviour which is what digital wellness is all about.

Olabode, who manages the mental health non-profit, Strengthening Society Today Foundation, noted that there is much work to be done to salvage the young population of Nigerians from suffering the intense consequences from lack of awareness of digital wellness.

He is optimistic that awareness of digital wellness will grow over time in Nigeria as people become more aware of the connection between the use of digital tools and health with general well-being.