Tragedy struck in Enugu the Enugu State capital as scores of passengers were crushed to death in an auto crash.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at Ituku junction along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Road.

Confirming the story of the mishap, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, said the incident occurred at about 8.30 pm on Friday.

His words:

“The Enugu State Police Command regrets to inform the general public that on 08/04/2023 at about 8.30pm, a fatal motor accident involving a Mercedes Benz Tipper with registration number: AAA 285 XR and an 18-Seater Commuter to Enugu South Mass Transit bus, with registration number: NKE 622 XA, occured at Ituku Awgu LGA, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the Tipper loaded with bags of cement and plying against traffic from Enugu City, had a head-on collision with the Bus loaded with passengers and coming from Aba, Abia State, which resulted in the both vehicles bursting up in flames and all the occupants burning beyond recognition, except the driver of the Tipper, who was found alive and is currently admitted in the hospital.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, *CP Ahmed Ammani, while bemoaning the unfortunate incident in this Easter season, when Christians in the State and the world over are commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, has prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and also consoled their families, friends and loved ones.

“The CP has, therefore, ordered the State Traffic Officer to carry out full-scale motor traffic investigation into the incident, including evacuating the remains and obtaining the exact identities of the deceased victims and their relatives, as well as coming up with actionable report.

“He cautions motorists against disobeying road traffic rules, while reiterating that the only way to safety on the road is to exercise caution, patience and obey all road traffic rules and regulations.