Tragedy has struck in Akure North local weather area of Ondo state, following the death of the chairman and his vice within a week.

The council boss, Ogbesetore Bankole died last week after a brief illness and his vice stepped in.

The vice chairman, Anthony Adebusola, who was the Acting chairman, also died last Saturday.

This has thereby sent anxiety across the council area and beyond.

The former commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Saka Ogunleye confirmed the death of the vice chairman.

Recall that the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Chairman last weekend.