The Nigerian Armed Forces And Other Security agencies have congratulated the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo on the occasion of his 57th Birthday.

The Nigerian Navy under the watch of Vice Admiral Gambo has sustained the fight against Piracy thereby denying economic saboteurs the lure way to siphon the benefits of the nation to the turn of Billions of Naira every week.

The NA in a statement said “it is worth noting that since Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo’s assumption in office, he has demonstrated selflessness and an unmatched dedication in the discharge of his responsibilities which have produced glaring results in the nation’s maritime domain.

“This he did, by enhancing surveillance of the nation’s maritime domain, with the introduction of the use of drones, deployment of helicopters to patrol the creeks and the Falcon Eye surveillance facility, to monitor the nation’s territorial waters as well her corridors of the Gulf of Guinea.

Advertisement

“This intentional move has succeeded in eradicating crude oil theft and other maritime-related crimes in no mean way and has also promoted foreign navies like France, and Italy among others, to pledge to partner with the Nigerian Navy to address sea robbery and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea’s corridor.

“Interestingly, activities of pirates and other transnational organised crimes that have been a major threat to maritime security and economic development in the Gulf of Guinea and the entire region have been dealt with drastically by the Nigerian Navy with the help of Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, thereby resulting in a positive global assessment of Nigeria, with the historic delisting of the country from piracy prone state by the International Maritime Bureau”.

The Armed forces and other Security agencies prayed for more wisdom for Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo to move the Navy beyond where it is and wish him more years in good health as he marks his 57 years of impactful living.