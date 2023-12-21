The Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, has assured his officers and ratings of improved commitment to their empowerment, for enhanced national security.

The Naval Chief gave the assurance during the outriders Course 7/2023 graduation ceremony, at the Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School, Makurdi.

The outriders course 7/2023 is designed for persons who take up outrider related careers in the Nigerian Navy.

Its beneficiaries include outriders in traffic control, VIP escort and protection as well as dispatch units.

The course modules include , health safety and environment, highway Code and traffic regulations amongst others.

It’s another graduation ceremony for successful participants at the Outriders Course 7/2023 .

The chief of naval staff, who is the special guest of honour, is represented by the Provost Marshal.

He commended the school’s efforts at producing the best riders in the Nigerian Navy and entire armed forces.

The highpoint of the ceremony, is the presentation of certificates and awards of excellence to participants who distinguished themselves.