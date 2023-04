The Former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado has been released by his abductors.

Prof. Gye-Wado was abducted on Friday night by gunmen who invaded his residence in Wamba Local Government of the state.

He was released on Sunday at about 9pm after a sustained pressure from security operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel who confirmed his release, says he has been reunited with his family.