A Security expert Roy Okhidievbie says the bandits, terrorists and criminal elements that often take over the safety of Nigerians are observing.

Speaking on the News at 10pm Sunday, the security expert noted that these criminal elements are observing.

” So many times we we talk about this and we ask five security agencies not to show up their Trump cards all the time.

Mr Okhidievbie noted that there was a decline in criminal actions during the period of cash shortage since it became impossible for people to trade cash for life.

Advertisement

However, with the present prolongation, the opportunities for these bandits to obtain cash have returned.

He stated that when the census was being conducted to distribute voter cards, security agencies would have taken advantage of the chance to rebuild the police platform and intervention system.

Speaking about the solutions to ending this menace, the security experts says, we have been consistently advised that the government should take advantage of the Universities offering criminology and intelligence policy as choices and find a way to recruit tangible hands from Universities.

The government have also been advised to ensure that the motivational level for the agencies are appropriate

to attract strong intelligence Personnel in the country to contribute to our security parameters.

The government have also been advised to look at deployment and discipline from top to the bottom of the hierarchy of security agency.

Advertisement

Mr Roy Okhidievbie noted that if the government can look at all these angles, Nigeria will have a strong and formidable

Security Agency deployment in the country.

He went further saying, the criminal justice system in Nigeria is where you can appropriately articulate the deployment of

consequences, penalties against perpetration of crime.

He added that there must be quick judicial processes for murder, kidnapping for adoption and for any kind of

crime, disturbance of public peace as little as that must go through the criminal justice system.