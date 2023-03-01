The Governorship Flag bearer of the APC in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has congratulated Nigerias President elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s over his resounding victory at Saturdays’ Presidential election.

Senator Uba sani described the victory of Asiwaju Tinubu as ‘’the dawn of a glorious era for Nigeria’’.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he expressed confidence that Asiwaju will replicate his giant developmental strides in Lagos in the whole country.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Kaduna, The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) and Arewa youths are calling for calm over the outcome of the presidential elections.

Both groups warn against any undemocratic action capable of inciting or causing unrest, even as they urge politicians to either accept the election results or seek redress in court.

Advertisement

AKEREDOLU CONGRATULATES TINUBU, SHETTIMA ON ELECTION VICTORY

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has congratulated the president elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Governor in a statement signed, described the victory as well deserved.

Advertisement

He thanked the APC Northern Governors’ Forum, and the Southern Governors’ Forum, for making the victory a reality.

Akeredolu also congratulates the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for keeping his promise to bequeath a legacy of credible elections to the country.

He also commended all those who participated in the general election for their sense of patriotism at this crucial period in the history of democratic governance in the country.

Advertisement

He added,”The most cynical of critics will agree that there has been a tremendous progressive improvement on the electoral process since he assumed the leadership of this country. The conduct of elections has gone beyond mere avowals to ensure free and fair elections under this current administration.

“I extend this courtesy to all Nigerians for making history and rendering nugatory the dark prophecies of workers of iniquity. They have exhibited uncommon resilience in the face of extreme provocation orchestrated by the enemies of this country to frustrate the whole process.

“Their determination has put them to shame. I must also thank, most profoundly, the good people of Ondo State for the remarkable impact which their participation has had on the whole process. I did not expect anything less from a people with an enviable pedigree, the veritable pride of a most sophisticated race. Above all, I thank God Almighty for permitting us all to see the light of this day.

Advertisement

“Let me commend all those who participated in the general elections for their sense of patriotism at this crucial period in the history of democratic governance in the country.

“This year’s elections have again proved that Nigerians are ready to continue as a people, united by common destiny. It has begun a process of the eventual demystification of the deluded potentates. The people perceived treachery bordering on treason.

” They rejected perfidy and all traces of same. At the end of the contest, the people of Nigeria won. As there must be a winner in an exercise, such as this one, the declaration of the winner by INEC makes it incumbent on other contestants to close ranks and join the in-coming Government in the interest of the country”

Advertisement

North West APC PCC Congratulates President – Elect, Bola Tinubu

The Coordinator, All Progressive Congress Presidential Campaign Council in the north west Zone who doubles as the of Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle Congratulates the president – elect of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu and his vice Kashim Shettima over their victory at the just concluded Presidential election

Advertisement

Governor Matawalle described the emergence of Tinubu/Shettima as true reflection of the will of the people and express optimism that the team will renewed the hope of the common man

He adds that the APC remains the grassroots political party Nigerians can always rely upon, noting that the Electioneering Campaigns by Asiwaju across the country offered him the opportunity to understand what Nigerians are passing through

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director Strategic Communications,

APC Presidential Campaign Council, North West Zone Dr. Anas Sani Anka

Advertisement

The statement adds that the Incoming administration will work hard to address the lingering security challenges especially banditry, Kidnapping, Cattle rustling and other crime head on and restore the lost glory of the Northern region

“The rigorous campaign tours of Nigeria made by Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima offered them the opportunity to know the problems of this country and was also a clear reflection of the fact that APC remains the grassroots party Nigerians can always rely upon” Gov. Matawalle Said.

” I am very sure that the incoming President will work hard to tackle banditry head on and restore the lost glory of our region” Gov. Matawalle.

Advertisement

“Tinubu and indeed the APC is Committed to solving Nigeria’s problem with relative ease” He added.

The North West APC PCC Coordinator thanked all party members, supporters and Nigerians especially from the North West region for believing in the APC and assures that the Tinubu led administration will do its best to ensure that the North West Zone and the Country at large do not regret voting the APC

Mr. Matawalle further applaud his colleagues the Governors of the North West Geo-political Zone and all stakeholders for their contributions to the success of Tinubu/Shatima Ticket.

Advertisement

“Again, I wish to thank millions of Nigerians who stood behind the ruling APC and worked hard to ensure it’s Victory”.

Advertisement