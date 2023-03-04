President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

The conference, which will be held from March 5th to 9th, 2023 under the theme “From Potential to Prosperity,” occurs once every decade and provides an opportunity to garner international community support for accelerating sustainable development in LDCs as well as assisting them in making progress toward prosperity.

This follows an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

President Buhari will reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to assisting the world’s most vulnerable countries in meeting their development challenges in Doha, highlighting areas where the Nigerian government has provided them with various forms of assistance over time.

As most of these countries struggle to find long-term solutions to challenges such as poverty, the negative effects of climate change, food and energy crises, and high debt burdens, among others, Nigeria’s leader will vehemently reiterate the need for long-term solutions for countries facing these severe challenges.

World leaders, the private sector, civil society, and youth organizations will all be in attendance at the Summit. It aims to share developmental ideas and mobilize political will, solidarity, action, and solutions to transform LDCs by finding sustainable solutions to challenges such as poverty, food insecurity, hunger, poor or non-existent infrastructure, inadequate health facilities, and climate change, among others, as they strive to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

President Buhari’s delegation includes some Ministers and top government officials who are expected to use the opportunity of the visit to sign some agreements and Memoranda of Understanding with the Qatari government.

The President is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, March 8.