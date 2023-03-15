The Nigeria Immigration Service, Kano Command, has rescued six human trafficking victims in the state.

The Kano Comptroller of Immigrations, Sani Kila, who paraded the victims, noted that their procurer has also been arrested.

Nigeria is a source country, transit country, and final destination for women and children who are victims of human trafficking, including forced Labour and forced prostitution.

Kano State is one of the routes for such illegal acts.

Security agencies are always on the trail of either the victims or their procurers.

This time, operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kano Command rescued six victims of human trafficking along BUK Road in the metropolis.

The Comptroller of Immigration, Sani Kila, while talking exclusively to TVC News on the rescue, noted that the victims were on their way to Cairo, Egypt.

He said ” On the 11th of March, based on intelligence reports, officers and men of the service were able to intercept and eventually arrest a number of persons that were said to be trafficked to Cairo, Egypt.”

The women confessed to the immigration officers that they chose to travel out of the country through illegal means in search of greener pastures.

The immigration chief is urging all and sundry to desist from the act, as human trafficking remains a major challenge to the global community.

The 2003 Trafficking in Persons Law Enforcement and Administration Act, amended in 2005, and was eventually re-enacted in 2015 by President Goodluck Jonathan, increasing penalties for trafficking offenders and for greater effectiveness.

It prohibits all forms of human trafficking.

The law’s prescribes a penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a fine for labour trafficking, 10 years imprisonment for the trafficking of children for forced begging or hawking, and 10 years to life imprisonment for sex trafficking.

These are sufficiently stringent and commensurate with the penalties prescribed for other serious crimes, such as rape.

The Immigration Service says it will continue working with relevant agencies to reduce human trafficking to the barest minimum.