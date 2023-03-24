Irate youths as well as other residents of Ayede-Ogbese Kingdom in Akure North local government area of Ondo State have protested against what they described as incessant attacks and kidnapping of some residents by suspected foreign Fulani herdsmen.

The youths blocked the Akure-Owo Highway to demand decisive action from government and security agencies.

Advertisement

The protest came after writing several petitions to draw the attention of the authorities to their plight over the years.

The angry youths expressed worries with the perceived inaction and insensitivity of Nigeria’s Security Agencies to the incessant and increasing violence by a gang of Fulani terrorists attacking the community and its people.

Advertisement

Speaking on the ugly development, the Lisa of Ayede Ogbese, High Chief FEMI FAJEMBIMO, lamented the undue security beaches being caused by some of the herdsmen in the town who are mostly from Chad and Niger Republic.