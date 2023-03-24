The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue State has rejected the result of the last Saturday, March 18 2023 Governorship elections held in Benue state.

Addressing newsmen on the outcome of the election in the state, at the party’s state secretariat in Makurdi, the acting Chairman, Mr Isaac Mffo, said the conduct of the election fell far below accepted standards.

He therefore stated that the PDP have decided to challenge the outcome of the election at the Benue State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi.

Advertisement

He said the PDP ran a campaign based on their track record of solid developmental performance since 1999 and most recently on the sterling achievements of the Ortom administration which are visible across all facets of the state.

They expressed hope that the mandate of the Benue electorate will be restored to the PDP as was rightfully given by the people on March 18th, 2023.