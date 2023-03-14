The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has extended additional human and logistic support to police commands and formations across the country.

The is to ensure effective election security management during next Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

The additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment and anti-riot equipment among others.

The Force Public Relations, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the revelation in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.