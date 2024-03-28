The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says 1,042 patrol cars have been dispatched to remove blockages on roadways around the country prior to, during, and following Easter.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Jonas Agwu, said in an Abuja statement on Wednesday that this would help to reduce highway traffic congestion.

Agwu stated that the deployment was in accordance with the operational standards for the year 2024 Easter special patrol, which would run from Friday to Tuesday.

He stated that the operations’ aims were to reduce road traffic crashes (RTCs), fatalities (RTFs), and injuries (RTIs).

Agwu assured members of the public that in achieving the objectives, the Corps would combine the engagement of the motoring public through purposeful and impactful public education programmes.

This, he said, would include strengthening of surveillance activities to regulate unprofessional excesses, sustained effective patrol operations as well as adequate monitoring on the highways.

Agwu said that reflective jackets, traffic cones, tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalysers were also part of the tools set aside for the special operations.

He added that 23 Help Areas were mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, and rescue operations during the period.

This is in addition to the 15 traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by FRSC personnel on daily basis.

According to him, for effective monitoring and prompt response, the Corps has put in place a Situation Room at the National Headquarters, to monitor the activities across the country.

The FRSC spokesperson also directed the Commanding Officers to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed moral, logistics and security support.

He identified some of the stakeholders as Military formations (en-route or resident); the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), (enroute or resident); Department of State Security Services (DSS) (en-route or resident).

These also include the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) (enroute or resident).

Commenting on the overall preparedness of the corps for the special operations, Agwu reported the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, as expressing optimism that Nigerians would as usual, cooperate with members of the corps.

Ali-Biu urged the public to cooperate with other security agencies as well as volunteers who would come out to assist the corps in traffic management.