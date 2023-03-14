Ahead of Saturday 18th March Governorship and House of Assembly Elections, the All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate Ovie Omo-Agege has assured traders that he would revamp the markets if he is elected.



He stated this during his visit to traders at the Automobile spare parts market in Effurun Uvwie Local Government Area and several markets in Warri South Local Government Area.

In continuation of the All Progressives Congress campaign in Delta, the governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege is visiting markets to woo electorate.

He is here at the Automobile spare parts market Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area accompanied by his wife and other party faithful.

Next stop is Ogbe Ijaw Market then to Miccaver market before going Main market and Ibo market along Okere road all in Warri as traders cheered

At the various markets senator Ovie Omo-Agege assured them of providing amenities and an enabling environment that will make their businesses thrive

Igbudu market visit ends the tour for the day for Ovie Omo-Agege as he thanked the traders for their support since 2011 and assured them that solar street light will be installed in the market within the next two weeks.

SHERIFF OBOREVWORI’S QUALITIES SETS HIM ASIDE FROM OTHER CANDIDATES- PDP SPOKESPERSON

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, is a stable and reliable politician who does not believe in defecting from one political party to another to achieve his political objectives or key leadership positions in government.

Spokesperson of Delta PDP Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fred Oghenesivbe, says these and the M.O.R.E agenda designed to advance the socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the state are the reasons residents will massively vote for Mr Oborevwori on March 18.

Mr. Oghenesivbe says the Delta PDP candidate who is also the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, is trustworthy, detribalized, and exhibits high level competence in dealing with issues relating to lawmaking, political engagements and good governance, haven worked closely with Gov Okowa in the past Seven years and nine nine months.

He adds Delta State and residents will be better for it if the PDP Gubernatorial candidate is elected come the 18th March as Senator Okowa’s successor.

He further asserted that the enviable qualities of Mr. Oborevwori cannot be found in the governorship candidates of opposition parties in the state.

Mr. Ogenesivbe also condemned alleged media attacks at governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the PDP, saying the APC in the state lack moral justification to criticize his administration over legally justified loans tied to ongoing visible projects.

He urged eligible voters in the state to vote PDP and Oborevwori, as well as House of Assembly candidates on Saturday March 18.

ADAMAWA NNPP, PRP BACK APC’S BINANI

Ahead of Saturday governorship polls in Adamawa State, chances of the candidate of All Progressives Congress in the State, Senator Aishatu Binani has been boosted as the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) state executives have defected to APC.

The defectors were led by their chairman, Mr. Phineas Elisha.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, Pheanias Elisha cited poor outing of the party in the last presidential and Senatorial election coupled with internal wranglings as reasons for their defection.

He promised to collapse party structure across the 21 local governments of the state into the APC as well as work for its guber candidate.

Meanwhile, a Senatorial candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Nurudeen Nyako and his supporters have also defected to APC.

He said that Aishatu Binani’s leadership style attracted them to the party.