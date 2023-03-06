The federal government has been advised to use Arts to build and empower a community of young Nigerians who will impact the economy and Society by transforming the creative industry.

This advice was given at the terra academy for the arts tagged TAFTA as it marked the graduation ceremony of its first cohort in Lagos.

Speaking to the graduates and students, the convener of the program, Bolanle Austin-Peters believes the program will put young creatives into whole position to become employers of Labour.

On his part, minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed believes the program will have long-term impact on National development.

Lai Mohammed described TAFTA as a partner in progress and a complementary effort to the government not just to create jobs but also create an enabling environment for the private sector to provide jobs for the teeming population of youths.

Established by Nigeria’s leading culture and art centre, Terra Kulture, the creative academy’s goal is to build and empower a community of young Nigerians who will impact the economy and society by transforming the creative industry.