The need for more collaborative efforts towards ending the spate of female genital mutilation was the focus of recent Symposium in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Advocates appealed for zero tolerance for the menace while commemorating this year’s International Day.

In the last 30 years, the prevalence in the female genital mutilation has been on the rise among Nigerian girls aged 0 to 14.

According to UNICEF, Nigeria accounts for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide.

Nationally, 27 percent of Nigerian women between the ages of 15 and 49 were victims of FGM as at 2012.

A 32 year old woman, Shukurat (Not real name) is a survivor of the female genital mutilation from childhood.

She said the experience has been devastating as her sexual life with her husband is filled with pain.

Abandoned by her husband with their two kids, Shukurat struggles to take care of them alone and she wants the best for her children.

At a Symposium organised to campaign against female genital mutilation and its ample effects, stakeholders believe that this deadly practice is detrimental to the well-being of the girl child and contributes greatly to maternal

mortality.

Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Tamunominini Makinde, a special guest of honour at the event want relevant stakeholders to intensify the efforts in

campaigning against the deadly act to reduce the menace.

She called on religious leaders, traditional leaders, health workers, law enforcement agencies, members of civil societies and grassroots to work together, speak up to transform social and gender Norms to end female genital mutilation.

Though experts at the Symposium revealed that the rate of the practice has declined in the state significantly, they believe that a cultural shift is

necessary to abolish the practice so as to stem the tide of violence against women in the country.