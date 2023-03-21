The need for validation or congratulatory messages from losers in Elections is not needed to confirm the victory of winners is not important.

Journalist and Editor in Chief of Upshot Media, Mojeed Jamiu, disclosed this while reacting to the results of the Governorship and States Houses of Assembly Election across the Country.

Mr Jamiu said former President Goodluck Jonathan who started the trend in2015 should be commended for blazing a trail where none existed before now while also commending the former Ekiti State governor Dr Kayode Fayemi for congratulating Governor Ayo Fayose when he lost in 2014 and the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate in Oyo State,. Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin for his congratulatory message to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to him, this attribute will only be seen in people who understands the dynamics of the situation adding that the Labour Party candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has shown a chronic lack of such understanding.

He said the momentum developed by the Labour party especially in the South East with the 3 States governorship election in Ebonyi, Abia and Enugu State with more than 90 percent of the votes in the 5 States during the Presidential Elections should have translated to massive victory for the party in the Governorship and Houses of Assembly Elections which has not been the case.

He said this has shown that the Elections and the dynamics around each of them are quite different.

He added that the Labour party had erroneous thinking to have believed that both Elections will follow the same pattern.

He pointed out that the fact the State governor went round many places and was described as many things on Social Media was like a reinforcement of the fact he did not joke about the polls.

He described as ridiculous some of the issues raised by members of the Labour party in the State about the Elections.

He also urged the Leader of the PDP in Lagos State Chief Bode George to accept defeat at both the Federal and State Level and stop pontificating.

According to Mr Jamiu, he said having worked as a Deputy Chief of Staff to a governor with a brother who is a current Deputy speaker in his State of Ekiti, he knows the way things work and is always funny listening to what people say that they know absolutely nothing about.

He said the Elections have shown that as a party or political office holders you must perform or get booted out of office by people who are dissatisfied with your performance.

He added that the results have shown that no politician can be assured of his position if he fails to perform in office.

INEC Declares Dauda Lawal of PDP As Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP as the winner of last Saturday’s Governorship election in Zamfara State

Dr. Dauda Lawal polled 377,726 votes to defeat his closet rival who is also the Incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle of the APC who polled 311,976

and Dr. Hashim of the ADC who came distant 3rd with 1178votes

The Zamfara Governorship results were declared by the returning office for the Professor Kasimu Shehu Kalla, the Vice Chancellor Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto

Agents of the APC rejects the results of the last two local governments collated, saying they will challenge the outcome in court

Political party agents at the Collation Centre accepted the outcome of the results and have all signed the results sheet to authenticate their acceptance

There’s a female Candidate out of the fourteen that contested for the Zamfara highest Political seat. She is Hadiza Usman of the Zenith Labour Party

This is the second time an incumbent Governor in Zamfara state is been defeated by an opposition Political party

Former Governor Mamuda Shinkafi of the then PDP was defeated by Fmr. Governor Abdulazeez Yari of the ANPP in 2011.