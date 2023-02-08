Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said that he has delivered on his Campaign promises for his first term to the people of the State.

Governor Sule who was speaking to the TVC News Breakfast Show crew about his re-election bid for a Second Term in office said he has done what he promised the people of the State in his first term.

He disclosed that the projects commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari on his recent visit were those that were started from scratch by his administration or revived after abandonment.

He said the Agricultural mechanisation project commissioned in the State was personally supervised from Start to finish by him within 6 months after putting in the initial ground work by visiting NASENI to get the go ahead and move to completion.

Mr Sule said the Federal Secretariat project was started under the tenure of the first Executive Governor of the State, Dr Abdullahi Adamu, but was later abandoned before he personally followed up with the Minister of Works and Housing Mr Babatunde Fashola.

He disclosed that projects like the Information and Communications Technology Hub being constructed in Karu is also a project started from scratch and is nearing completion by his administration.

Mr Sule said the naysayers who have made the biggest noise lately are the same set of people who have been in government for years without as much as constructing a laterite based road to their villages or for the people to facilitate Trade and movement of Agricultural Products.

He added that the road leading to the Federal Secretariat Complex was also constructed by him describing it as one that came with a lot of Ecological issues and one that has claimed lives of children and adults before it was constructed and commissioned by his administration.

He disclosed that the State under his watch has delivered on a lot of Infrastructure projects including markets that were rebuilt following fires which repeatedly burnt them.

He also said the Technology Hub that is nearing completion in Karu was not on the agenda of any government before his coming on board as the Chief Executive of Nasarawa State.

He expressed dismay that opposition politics is played in Nigeria in a very crude manner adding that once they have nothing to say those in opposition who have failed in government repeatedly before now will come up with lies all in the name of politicking.

According to Mr Sule, the State under his leadership has managed its resources well and will continue to work hard to enhance the ability of the residents to live a better life.

On the politics of the Middle Belt region where the State is situated with the challenges of Insecurity and Others, He said the challenges facing the States of the region varies per State but added that no State is immune to the scourge of Banditry and Insecurity.

He said the issue in Benue with its anti open grazing Law has been a major challenge to the people of his State which has been contained while the Farmers/Herders crisis has been largely contained with careful management by the State Government.

He said his party which is currently in control of 5 States of the region has a very good chance of retaining the Control of the 5 States and adding Benue which currently suffers from a seeming intractable Crisis with the State Governor on one side and the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party on the Other.

Going Further, Mr Sule said the governors of the North Central States have always been having a very close relationship and maintain open lines of communications between Leaders both in government and in the Traditional institutions to ensure the Security of the People of the region.

He however dismissed the insinuations that Insecurity is solely because of the nations’ allegedly unsecured boarders.

