Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has boasted about the Infrastructure he has delivered to the people of the State through his years as a Governor.

The Governor who was speaking at the commissioning of a Model School project in Okoro Nu Odo Community in Obio Akpor Local Government area of the State on Monday.

Mr Wike said his tenure has been that of fulfilment of promises made before and during his years as governor.

Advertisement

He added that the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party will remain first among equals in the State because it has continued to deliver to the people of the State at all times.

He urged the people to reject those he referred to as failures who will promise and not deliver to them.

He disclosed that since his emergence as governor in 2019 he has built 12 flyovers in the State.

Advertisement

He urged the people to always hold Political leaders and office seekers accountable to their promises and ensure they did not fail them.

He told the people to stop listening to people who were failures in government with no visible achievement in Government even after spending years in office as leaders.

He disclosed that the projects ranging from Schools, Flyovers, Roads and Bridges have been delivered to the highest specifications and quality.

Advertisement

He added that not many states in the Country can afford to put in place Infrastructure using the services of Julius Berger who according to him are the best construction company in Nigeria.

He promised the people that he will continue to work tirelessly for them until his last day in office of May 29th 2023.

He disclosed that unlike many Others he will not relent until his last day in office.

Advertisement

ENUGU RESIDENTS REACT TO EKWEREMADU’S CONVICTION IN UK

Advertisement

Following the conviction of former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu for organ trafficking in the United Kingdom, a dialogue has ensued regarding the sentence he will be handed in May 2023.

His wife, Beatrice, and middleman Obinna Obeta, a medical doctor involved in the case, were also found guilty when the verdict was delivered on Thursday.

Enugu, South East Nigeria was the capital of the Eastern Region and the home state of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy president of the Senate.

Advertisement

Senator Ekweremadu is the longest serving federal legislator in the state, a three times deputy president of the Senate and a legislator in whose achievements dots beyond his state and South East region of Nigeria.

The news of his arrest in October 2022 with his wife for alleged organ harvesting in the United Kingdom came as a rude shock to people of the state

Although the Ekweremadus were first arraigned at the Uxbridge magistrates court, the case was later moved to the central criminal court in London where the trial spanned six weeks.

The jury held that the Senator, wife and the middleman conspired to bring the 21-year-old at the centre of the matter to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Advertisement

Residents of the state received the news with mixed feelings, considering the circumstances that surrounded the incident.

Some feel his case should be treated on compassionate ground since it is an attempt to save his daughter’s life

Kingsley Okechukwu, a legal practitioner put up an argument to support the move. He also sought for review of the country’s citizens protection rights law.

Advertisement

The presiding judge has fixed May 5 to issue sentencing on the convicts.

Modern Slavery Act 2015 Chapter 30 of the MSA 2015 criminalises a range of offences.

it is important to note that the verdict is the first of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act 2015 of the UK

Advertisement

There is a likelihood that the Ekweremadus may not get the minimum 12 months option attached to summary convictions.

This implies that if the Ekweremadus are found guilty of “intent to commit human trafficking” — seeing as the kidney transplant did not eventually happen — they will be handed a sentence not exceeding 10 years.

Advertisement