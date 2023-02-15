Seyi Tinubu, son of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with youths across the eighteen local government areas of Ondo state to restrategise for the coming elections.

At the meeting, youth leaders described the visit as a charge to them to work harder for the success of Tinubu and other APC candidates.

Advertisement

It is less than ten days to the conduct of the 2023 elections and various political parties and groups are strategising for victory.

Youths groups converged in Akure, ONDO STATE to galvanise support for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His Son, Seyi, led the Youth Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC to the meeting.

Advertisement

He urged the youths to work as a team to ensure victory for the APC in the elections.

He said the people are determined to vote for the party’s presidential and other candidates.

Other youth leaders including, Babajide Akeredolu described the meeting as a huge success.

Advertisement

TINUBU CAMPAIGNS IN RIVERS PROMISES INDUSTRIALISATION

Despite the conspicuous absence of a former Transport Minister and All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader in Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, a massive crowd attended the State’s rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Residents, who attended the rally across party lines at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, waited patiently from morning till afternoon to catch a glimpse of the Presidential candidate.

There was excitement at the stadium when Tinubu accompanied by other party leaders arrived for the campaign.

The candidate was accompanied by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos); David Umahi (Ebonyi); former Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Adams Oshiomhole (Edo); Abike Dabiri and members of the APC National Working Committee led by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Advertisement

The party leaders such as a former Director-General, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside; APC Rivers Governorship Candidate, Tonye Cole, Rivers APC Chairman, Emeka Beke among others graced the occasion.

Popular Nollywood actors and actresses such as Jide Kosoko, Eniola Badmus, Zack Orji including many musical artistes made the event colourful.

Tinubu, who thrilled the crowd with his dance steps, promised to promote the industrial revolution and gainfully engage the youths when elected as President.

Advertisement

He appealed to voters to work with him to build a nation of unity, joy and prosperity devoid of killing and other criminal activities.

The candidate promised that his government would ensure the youths have the best skills to enable them to engage in the production and export required to make the country proud.

He insisted that without factories and better utilisation of the ports, the country would not be able to achieve her goals.

Advertisement

He said: “What we are looking for is authority. Authority to bring the life of prosperity; power and mandate to give you the best of life, to take care of your inheritance; to make sure that all of you particularly the youths are empowered with the best skills in the world that can manufacture and that can produce things that other countries want for export and make Nigeria proud; a nation of prosperity, joy and happiness.

“We are talking about prosperity in Nigeria. Without our own factory, without better utilisation of our ports, and without peace and stability, we cannot achieve those aims. We want you to take your lives seriously beyond politics. I will be the president by the grace of God and by the power of your votes.

“Make sure you are with your PVCs. I pray one day you will be President too. Let’s work together and build a nation of joy and unity, a nation that is hard-working and not killing one another”.

Advertisement

Tinubu further vowed that when elected he would work with the youths to end pipeline vandalism adding that he would make Rivers a forest of joy, peace and prosperity.

The candidate acknowledged his friendship with a popular freedom fighter, who hails from Rivers, Alh. Asari Dokubo describing him as a courageous, bold, brave and honest man.

“Since I knew him for many years, he has been consistent, straightforward and hardworking. He is my friend and my brother. I don’t deny my friends no matter what you say”, he said.

Advertisement

Describing himself as the proud son of a market woman, Tinubu said people should not be ashamed of their backgrounds but should work hard for a better life.

Advertisement

Advertisement