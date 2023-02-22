Ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced the suspension of train services in the country to enable Nigerians exercise their civic responsibilities.

The temporary suspension of train services is expected to begin from Saturday 25th of February to Monday February 27.

NRC in statement by its Corporation’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood lists the routes suspended to include the Abuja–Kaduna, Warri–Itakpe, Lagos–Ibadan, and the Iddo Lagos-Ijoko train services.

The Railway Corporation management is assuring the general public of normal train services recommencement from Tuesday 28th February.

NAVY ASSURES OF ADEQUATE SECURITY IN BENUE FOR RESIDENTS

The Nigerian Navy has assured Benue State residents of adequate security ahead of the forth coming elections.

The chief of the Naval staff, Awwal Gambo gave this assurance during the commissioning of the Nigerian Navy Barracks In Kanshio, Makurdi the Benue State Capital.

The Provost department of the Nigerian Navy is responsible for the impartation of discipline to service personnel.

To impart discipline, the well-being of officers and men of the Nigerian Navy remains important, that’s the reason for the establishment of the Naval Barracks.

This Barracks consists of 51 flats of 2 and 3 bedroom detached and semidetached flats, sitting on about 3 hectares of land.

This project holds value for the well-being of Nigerian navy personnel for operational effectiveness.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, seizes the moment to urge officers and men of the Nigerian Naval to maintain neutrality and be apolitical ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He adds that the rules of engagement, standard operating procedures and safety precautions must be adhered to.

He advises them to take ownership of the project as well as inculcate deliberate positive Maintance culture.

AHEAD ELECTIONS: “CREATE ENABLING ENVIRONMENT FOR VOTING”, IGP CHARGES POLICE COMMANDERS, AS POLICE HOLD GRAND FINALE TRAINING.

The Inspector General of Police has tasked field commanders to police the elections against adversaries who don’t want the polls to hold.

Usman Alkali says police operatives must create an enabling environment for the polls.

All eyes are on Nigeria as it prepares for the Presidential and National Assembly Election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Just like the electoral umpire is putting finishing touches to its logistics, the police – which is the lead agency for policing the elections – converge on the International Conference centre finetune their strategy.

The training which is the final in the series for the polls, is coming amid a spike in protests against the cash crunch and fuel crisis.

The police chief had envisaged a spike in politically motivated violence but what he didn’t for see is the civil disobedience triggers the redesign of the Naira.

Security and law enforcement agencies are deploying for the elections to complement the police.

AHEAD ELECTIONS:POLICE OPERATIVES EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE BOARD_ NPTF.

The Nigeria Police Trust Fund has organized a re-orientation programmes for police operatives across the country to get them prepared for the elections.

Tagged the Role of the Nigeria Police in Credible Elections, the programme is meant to get the police to respect the voting rights of the electorate.

It’s 3 days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections and all eyes are on the police- the lead agency for providing election security.

More than 300,000 police operatives are being mobilized for the polls.

Their conduct will largely affect the outcome of the elections.

This programme organised by the Nigeria Police Trust Fund is meant to put the police in the right frame of mind for the elections.

It will get them to understand the voting rights of the electorate and how they should be treated at the polling units

What remains is how the police will use the knowledge gained to uphold the rights of the voters.

