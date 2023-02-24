The police in Delta have confirmed the death of yet to be identified man, killed and burnt beyond recognition on a motorcycle along Ugbolu road, in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

Though it is uncertain if the killing is associated with the presidential and national assembly elections which are just some hours away, police public relations officer, Edafe Bright while confirming incident to TVC news, noted that details behind the killing of the unidentified man was still sketchy and investigations are still ongoing.