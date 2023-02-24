As Nigerians head to the polls on Saturday, 87.2 million voters have been cleared to participate in the crucial exercise.

Data released by the Independence National Electoral Commission on Thursday shows that 93.5million Nigerians were registered to participate in the presidential and the National Assembly elections as well as the governorship and State Assembly polls slated for the 11th of March.

TVC News reporter Joseph Kunde says some sensitive materials including ballot papers are already being sorted for transportation to the registration areas across Bayelsa state.

And the final round of preparation hold for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the Abia state government has declared Friday a public holiday.

TVC News Correspondent Solomon Ajuziogu says following the announcement, Banks across the State closed at 12 noon today.

Life in Umuahia, the state capital of Abia and hometown of the founder of the outlawed indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Despite any apprehension due to the threats, of a group of IPOB loyal to Finland based Simon Epa, the people are going about their businesses without hindrance.

Although, there was a reported case of attack on a police station near the capital earlier in the day.

At the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, activities are in top speed in preparation for this weekend’s elections.

Under the watchful eyes of political officials and stern looking security men inside and outside the INEC offices, election materials including the bimodal voter accreditation system, BVAS machine and other elements are sorted and loaded and then moved in trucks first to the vault of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Umuahia before onward transmission to the polling centers across the local government of Abia state for Saturday’s elections.